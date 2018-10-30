Comedian Ushbebe Celebrates His Pretty Wife’s Birthday With Loved Up Photos

Ushbebe, 36, has dropped fantastic professional photos he took with his wife. The duo struck interesting photos together as they make a youthful appearance.

“A very fruitful and Happy BIRTHDAY to the best mother ,friend and wife in the world .. none compares to you.Live Long Ma sugar baby ” he captioned the photos which have been warmly received.

Ushbebe, born Justice Emonaerere Nuagbe, a Theatre Arts graduate from the Delta State University, Abraka, is a standup comedian who has performed and hosted events both locally and internationally. He is also a professional event compere/MC, Radio On Air Personality and TV presenter.

Hailing from a family of 12, Ushbebe’s father is from Aladja in Delta State while his late mother was an indigene of Abia State. A former banker Ushbebe went into Television working with ace comedian AY as event manager/presenter on THE AY SHOW.

See more images below: