Comic actor, Bishop Umoh & his wife celebrate 5th wedding anniversary

Ime Bishop Umoh is a popular Nollywood actor from Akwa Ibom State. He got his nickname, Okon, from his role as Okon in a movie called Okon Lagos which kick started his career.

On October 19, he and his wife, Idara, celebrated their 5th wedding anniversary.

Reflecting on their journey so far, The funny actor took to his Instagram page and wrote:

”This day, 5 years ago I made a choice of a partner to walk the rest of my life with. It was not to be ALL a rosy and smooth a walk in the park but so far with every inch of a step I make, I look back in satisfaction that I got this right. Thank you Jesus. Thank you my Deputy @mrs_imebishop ?? Happy Wedding Anniversary to us ?? #okonlagos#okonrepublic #iyammi #chisos#wosappen”.

His beautiful wife wrote:

Love is patient, Love is kind, and above all True love never fails, even with some hiccups and turbulence,God still see us through.

Our blessings are uncountable,our lives God still sustained, Our love He build it everyday.

Today I say thank you Jesus for another beautiful year of love, happiness, good health,understanding,and financial breakthrough.

Happy wedding anniversary to Us @okonlagos Love you till eternity.