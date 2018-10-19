Uncategorized

Comic actor, Bishop Umoh & his wife celebrate 5th wedding anniversary

Ime Bishop Umoh is a popular Nollywood actor from Akwa Ibom State. He got his nickname, Okon, from his role as Okon in a movie called Okon Lagos which kick started his career.

On October 19, he and his wife, Idara, celebrated their 5th wedding anniversary.

Reflecting on their journey so far, The funny actor took to his Instagram page and wrote:

”This day, 5 years ago I made a choice of a partner to walk the rest of my life with. It was not to be ALL a rosy and smooth a walk in the park but so far with every inch of a step I make, I look back in satisfaction that I got this right. Thank you Jesus. Thank you my Deputy @mrs_imebishop ?? Happy Wedding Anniversary to us ?? #okonlagos#okonrepublic #iyammi #chisos#wosappen”.

His beautiful wife wrote:

Love is patient, Love is kind, and above all True love never fails, even with some hiccups and turbulence,God still see us through.
Our blessings are uncountable,our lives God still sustained, Our love He build it everyday.
Today I say thank you Jesus for another beautiful year of love, happiness, good health,understanding,and financial breakthrough.
Happy wedding anniversary to Us @okonlagos Love you till eternity.

Tags

You may also like

More photos from the Ooni of Ife’s wedding

IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu poses with his members after resurfacing in Jerusalem (Video)

12-year-old pregnant South African girl kisses baby daddy (photos)

‘It was a decision that came from him’ – Neymar’s girlfriend confirms they have split up again

NYSC member gets engaged during her passing out parade in Ebonyi state (Photos)

Actress Okpala Chisom questions why God has refused to heal her depression, threatens suicide

Nigerian lady held hostage in Germany accuses her husband of taking her kids from her & trying to kill her (Video)

Nollywood actor, Mr Ibu publicly endorses Atiku Abubakar ahead of the 2019 presidential election

10 Things You Need To Know About Ooni Of Ife's New Wife, Shilekunola Moronke Naomi

10 Things You Need To Know About Ooni Of Ife’s New Wife, Shilekunola Moronke Naomi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *