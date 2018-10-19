News Feed

Comic Actor Okon And Wife Celebrate 5th Wedding Anniversary Today.

Actor and comedian, Ime Bishop Umoh aka Okon, and his lovely wife Idara are celebrating their 5th wedding anniverasary  today. The comedian, Okon who got his nickname from his role as Okon in a movie called Okon Lagos, shared the news on IG,saying:

”This day, 5 years ago I made a choice of a partner to walk the rest of my life with. It was not to be ALL a rosy and smooth a walk in the park but so far with every inch of a step I make, I look back in satisfaction that I got this right. Thank you Jesus. Thank you my Deputy @mrs_imebishop ?? Happy Wedding Anniversary to us ?? #okonlagos#okonrepublic #iyammi #chisos#wosappen”.

And his beautiful wife wrote:

Love is patient, Love is kind, and above all True love never fails, even with some hiccups and turbulence,God still see us through.
Our blessings are uncountable,our lives God still sustained, Our love He build it everyday.
Today I say thank you Jesus for another beautiful year of love, happiness, good health,understanding,and financial breakthrough.
Happy wedding anniversary to Us @okonlagos Love you till eternity

