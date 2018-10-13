Corp Member Erects Statue Of Wike In Rivers State

A certain corp member and a graduate of Niger Delta University is going viral on social media as he shows off his talent after erecting a sculptural piece of the governor of rivers state, Chief Barr. Nyesom Wike in Eleme local government area of rivers state.

The young corper identified as Timinipre Isaac Indiamaowei, with State code number: RV/17B/2605, erected the sculptural piece with the help of other students as part of community development service (CDS).

The excited corper and others posed in front of the sculpture which was erected near the market square.

See photos below;