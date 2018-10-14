Cossy Ojiakor Denounces Erotic Instagram Handle In Her Name

Controversial Nigerian actress, singer, and video vixen, Cossy Orjiakor, who is known for showing off her large boobs on social media,events and music videos has denied and disclaimed a fake erotic instagram handle (@cossydiva) that is impersonating her to talk about sex and describe how people make love to her, the handle also has photos of Cossy, with pants down and with a smoking gun.

When Vanguard’s Potpourri asked her about the erotic Instagram handle, she said she was aware of it and had complained severally to Instagram but nothing has been done about it.

“That is how they pursued me from Facebook. Too many fake accounts sprung up in my name, that I had to leave Facebook altogether. Two persons even sent emails to me using my correct address. I have tried severally to notify Facebook but they did nothing about it. So, I let them be,” she said.

And on the Instagram pages impersonating her, the actress and singer exclaimed:

“Can you believe one of the fake account holders blocked me? What it means is that I can’t view whatever is posted on that page. This is my birthday week, I don’t want to be mad or sad. I hope they get what’s coming to them.”