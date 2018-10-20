Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes First Player To Score 400 Goals In Europe’s Top 5 Leagues With This Goal(Video)

Former Real Madrid striker, Cristiano Ronaldo, doesn’t look to be slowing down after banging in his fifth goal of the season in just 9 appearances for the Turin side. His side, Juventus, are on the verge of becoming the only club across Europe to have their winning streak intact after taking the lead in the 17th minute.

The Portuguese international lashed on to a loose ball in the opposition box to open the scoring in the 17th minute after sweet interplay between his team mates.

Video below: