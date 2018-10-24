Cristiano Ronaldo Mobbed By Excited Fans After UCL Win

Super star Cristiano Ronaldo was mobbed by many fans at the Juventus team hotel after playing against Manchester United in the UCL. The 33-year-old was impressive during the Old Lady’s 1-0 win over Manchester United

He was the main attraction at Old Trafford last night as Juventus beat Manchester United in their Champions League clash – and fans couldn’t get enough of the Portuguese superstar after the final whistle. Many fans tried to get autographs and selfies with the Portuguese superstar

And supporters showed their appreciation for the striker when Juventus returned to their city centre hotel following the match. A crowd, appearing to contain both Juve and United fans, gathered to greet the victorious side with many attempting to grab a quick autograph or selfie. Ronaldo waded his way through a mob of people in the hotel reception as he headed for bed, and is obviously still a huge draw for United fans despite leaving the club nearly a decade ago.

Posting on Instagram after the match, he said: “An important victory in a very emotional match for me.

“It was great playing at Old Trafford again.“Thanks to all the fans for the reception and support.”