Cristiano Ronaldo’s Brace To The Rescue For Juventus

Former Real Madrid striker, Cristiano Ronaldo, ensures that Juventus unbeaten run to the season was not shattered by Empoli today during the meeting between the two sides in the domestic league.

The home team took a surprise lead in the 28th minute after some sloppy defending from Juventus and they defended the lone goal all through the first half.

Portuguese International however leveled things up in the 58th minutes before going on to score a screamer in the 69th minute to complete the turn around.

With the win tonight, the Series A champions would now open a 7 points lead over Napoli having played a game more.