Football

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Coach, Maximmilano Allegri, Reveals Who Would Win UEFA Champions League If Juventues Doesn’t

Serie A champions, Juventus, have always made known of their desire to clinch the much coveted European trophy, UEFA Champions League, again. It was as a result of this that the folk out over 100million pounds to sign the competition’s all time highest goal scorer, Cristiano Ronaldo, during the summer transfer windows.

The Italian Serie A defending champions who have been knocked out at the semi final stage of the competition in the last 4 years are looking to make a statement this season as  a result of their attacking depth.

They currently sit at the top of group G in the current campaign with 9 points from three matches after their 1-0 over Manchester United at Old Trafford last time.

Their head coach, Maximmilano Allegri, revealed today while fielding questions from journalists at their training base that Barcelona might be an obstacle in their quest to clinch the trophy.

What he said below:

 “There is a strong contender that we will certainly find at the end of the Champions League and that’s Barcelona.”

