Cross River mentally ill family gets rescued and hospitalized

The Cross River Government, in partnership with the Federal Neuro Psychiatric Hospital, Calabar, have rescued the family of Mr. & Mrs. Ben Ogar, popularly known as “the Ogoja mentally deranged couple.”.

According to reports, Mr. Ben and his wife lost their means of livelihood about six years ago, while still resident in Abuja, with their two kids, and what followed was a mental disorder.

Ben then relocated himself and his wife to his country home in Ogoja, where he opted to stay in a shanty rather than his father’s house.

His family rescued his first set of kids from him, when he started showing signs of mental disorder, and six years of roaming the streets of Ogoja produced the three kids he was rescued with.

Doctors confirmed Ben to be suffering from a mental disorder, while his wife is only having the ‘folie a deux’ syndrome as a result of her husband’s ideation. The children, two girls and a boy, are in very stable condition and are responding to treatment very well.

The State’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Inyang Asibong, said the erstwhile mentally deranged family are in stable condition and are respondting well to treatment.

.

She revealed that they will be rehabilitated and reintegrated into the society with continuous medical care and social welfare.