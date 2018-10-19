Daddy Freeze react to wedding of Ooni of Ife and Prophetess Naomi Oluwaseyi

OAP, Daddy Freeze, has now reacyed to the wedding of Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ooni of Ife and Prophetess Naomi Oluwaseyi.

Many Nigerians have condemned the union quoting 2 Corinthians 6: 14, which says:

“Do not be unequally yoked with unbelievers. For what partnership can righteousness have with wickedness? Or what fellowship does light have with darkness?”

According to them, the new 25-year-old bride is a worshipper of Jesus Christ, while the Ooni of Ife is a traditional worshipper.

While some asserted that the new bride might win the entire palace for Christ, Daddy Freeze who neither condemned nor approved of the union, was concerned about the altars in the palace.

Daddy Freeze wrote;

“Congratulations to the couple as the prophetess gets married to the igbakeji orisa.

So how many altars are there going to be in the palace now? Just asking. ~FRZ”