Uncategorized

Daddy Freeze reacts to Fever music video which saw Wizkid & Tiwa Savage pose in romantic scenes

Nigerian radio host and presenter Ifedayo Olarinde popularly called Daddy Freeze has reacted to the trending Fever music video, which saw Wizkid and and Tiwa Savage pose in romantic scenes.

While many fans think Tiwa Savage wasn’t considerate of Teebillz her estranged husband before doing the video, Daddy Freeze is of the opinion that her actions with Wizkid in the video are amazing.

He wrote:

“I think the video for #Fever is great, the chemistry is amazing, Wiz did a good job and so did Tiwa.

The video only served to give life to an already soulful masterpiece.

My score: 9.5 out of 10… ~FRZ”

Well, a comment on a popular online form reacted to Daddy Freeze the Bible teacher’s stance:

“Well, you are a jobless man with no brains, am not suprised, keep spreading immorality and adultery…..ANTI-CHRIST.”




Tags

You may also like

Nigerians react after former BBNaija Housemates, Comedian Deeone & Ifu ennada finally settle their ongoing rift

The military has my credentials – Buhari tells INEC as Atiku submits educational records, tax returns

“Let’s bring it Home” – Wizkid supports his ”Best friend” Tiwa Savage over Davido for ‘2018 EMA Best African Act’

Actress Faithia recounts her encounter with a young man who wants a relationship with her

Tiwa Savage finally responds to the backlash that has been trailing her following her feature in Wizkid’s FEVER video

Wizkid so elated after ‘Fever’ video reaches 1 million views in 20 hours

Dee One finally calls out Payporte & it’s owner Eyo Bassey in an explosive Instagram post

Olamide sends tribute to late indigenous Yoruba rapper Dagrin

Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno pleads with corps members deployed in the state not to seek redeployment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *