Daddy Freeze reacts to Fever music video which saw Wizkid & Tiwa Savage pose in romantic scenes

Nigerian radio host and presenter Ifedayo Olarinde popularly called Daddy Freeze has reacted to the trending Fever music video, which saw Wizkid and and Tiwa Savage pose in romantic scenes.

While many fans think Tiwa Savage wasn’t considerate of Teebillz her estranged husband before doing the video, Daddy Freeze is of the opinion that her actions with Wizkid in the video are amazing.

He wrote:

“I think the video for #Fever is great, the chemistry is amazing, Wiz did a good job and so did Tiwa.

The video only served to give life to an already soulful masterpiece.

My score: 9.5 out of 10… ~FRZ”

Well, a comment on a popular online form reacted to Daddy Freeze the Bible teacher’s stance:

“Well, you are a jobless man with no brains, am not suprised, keep spreading immorality and adultery…..ANTI-CHRIST.”