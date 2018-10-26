News Feed

Daddy Freeze Reacts To “Fever” Video Of Wizkid And Tiwa Savage

Controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze has reacted to wizkid’s trending song “FEVER” which featured his ‘Big Sis’ Tiwa Savage as video vixen.

Most people think  Tiwa Savage wasn’t considerate of her estranged husband, Teebillz before doing the video, while Daddy Freeze thinks her actions with Wizkid in the video are amazing.

He wrote: “I think the video for #Fever is great, the chemistry is amazing, Wiz did a good job and so did Tiwa.

The video only served to give life to an already soulful masterpiece.

My score: 9.5 out of 10… ~FRZ”

Well, a comment on a popular online form reacted to Daddy Freeze the Bible teacher’s stance:

“Well, you are a jobless man with no brains, am not suprised, keep spreading immorality and adultery…..ANTI-CHRIST.”

Tags

You may also like

Over 25 people killed as police extortion causes accident in Osun

Faithia Balogun recounts encounter with young man who wants a relationship with her

Wizkid supports his ”Bestie” Tiwa Savage over Davido for ‘2018 EMA Best African Act’

BBNaija’s Deeone And Ifuennada Settle Clash, Fans React

“I’m Very Disappointed With The Nigerian Press”- Buhari

See The Car Someone Uses To Sell Bread In Anambra State

‘Ladies be careful, boys are now selling used panties for N200K’ – Nigerian man, raises alarm

Actress Toyin Abraham Reacts to ‘Her Engagement’ to Nollywood Actor

Check Out The Inside Of The New Port Harcourt Airport International Terminal (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *