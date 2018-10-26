Daddy Freeze Reacts To “Fever” Video Of Wizkid And Tiwa Savage

Controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze has reacted to wizkid’s trending song “FEVER” which featured his ‘Big Sis’ Tiwa Savage as video vixen.

Most people think Tiwa Savage wasn’t considerate of her estranged husband, Teebillz before doing the video, while Daddy Freeze thinks her actions with Wizkid in the video are amazing.

He wrote: “I think the video for #Fever is great, the chemistry is amazing, Wiz did a good job and so did Tiwa.

–

The video only served to give life to an already soulful masterpiece.

–

My score: 9.5 out of 10… ~FRZ”

Well, a comment on a popular online form reacted to Daddy Freeze the Bible teacher’s stance:

“Well, you are a jobless man with no brains, am not suprised, keep spreading immorality and adultery…..ANTI-CHRIST.”