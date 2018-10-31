News Feed

Dancing senator Ademola Adeleke arraigned for Exam Malpractice, then granted bail

The PDP governorship candidate in the September 22 election in Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke was arraigned by the police at the Federal High court in Abuja this morning, on charges bordering on examination malpractice and impersonation.

Recall that on September 19th, Adeleke who is also an uncle to Famous Nigerian Singer, Davido, was declared wanted by the police for allegedly presenting himself as a student of Ojo-aron community grammar school in his state in 2017.

Adeleke has since denied the allegation and accused the APC of witch-hunting.

He was brought to court with four other accused, including the school principal by the Nigerian police on Wednesday.

The presiding judge, Justice E.I Ekwo, however granted him bail on self-recognizance and ordered him to deposit his international passport with the registrar.

Mr Adeleke was also asked to sign a bond stating that he will always be present at his trial.

Mr Adeleke narrowly lost to the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Gboyega Oyetola, in the governorship election. He is however, challenging the result at the election tribunal where he is asking to be declared the governor elect.

Tags

You may also like

Alleged Kidnappers Of 5 NYSC Corps Members Finally Arrested By Police In Imo (Photo)

Army Finds Body Of Missing General Alkali

De Gea, Mata And 8 Other Manchester United Stars Who Could Leave On Free Transfer

Masquerade steps out with his bible and crucifix in Agulu, Anambra State (Photos)

Seventh Day Adventist Church Sue INEC And FG For Fixing 2019 Elections On Saturdays

India Unveils $430 Million World’s Tallest Statue (Photos)

2-year-old baby kidnapped from Makurdi, sold for N500, 000 in Abia

‘Nigeria must discard 1999 constitution to make progress’ – Professor of International Law, Akin Oyebode

Kanye was told not to date me because of my sex tape – Kim Kardashian reveals

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *