Davido and Chioma visit Atiku in his home

Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party(PDP), Atiku Abubakar received Nigerian musician, David Adeleke aka Davido in his home today.

The ‘If’ crooner who has been a regular feature in the Nigerian political scene since his uncle, senator Ademola Adeleke whom, he campaigned rigorously for, ran for Osun state governorship election.

The singer visited the PDP presidential candidate in company of his girlfriend, Chioma. OBO took to twitter to thank Atiku for receiving them, as he shared a photo of the visit.

Reacting to the visit, Atiku wrote via his Twitter handle on Saturday: