Davido and Chioma’s relationship still very strong – Friends

It was recently reported that pop star Davido’s celebrated relationship with his girlfriend, Chioma Rowland, had crashed like a pack of badly arranged cards on account of infidelity on the singer’s part.

It was further stated that Davido, who has two daughters with two different baby mamas, had impregnated another woman.

However, investigations by Sunday Scoop revealed that the love between the couple still waxes strong. They were recently spotted together at different events since the story broke.

When Sunday Scoop also spoke with some friends and associates of the pop star, they denied being aware of any crack in the relationship.

One of Davido’s aides, who is usually with the singer, but spoke on condition of anonymity, said, “If I had a dime for every time there have been rumours about Davido, I guess I would be the richest person in Africa by now.

I don’t know why Nigerians don’t like to celebrate good news. They always prefer bad news and that’s so sad. Which other artiste is flaunting their relationship as much as David shows off Chioma? They are truly in love with each other and nothing can shake them. Some people are just trying to sow a seed of discord into their relationship but it will not work.

I can tell you for free that I have never seen David as happy as he is whenever he is with Chioma. They understand each other and that’s what counts the most. The more rumours are spread about their relationship, the stronger the love between them gets.”

Another close friend of the Skelewu singer, who preferred not to be named, said, “Ordinarily, I don’t respond to rubbish news like that but I will answer you because of the respect I have for you. I was with both of them over the weekend and everything is cool between them. Let outsiders keep saying whatever they want, those who are close to the couple know that their relationship is on a solid footing.”