Uncategorized

Davido exposed after sliding into the DM of a 17-year-old girl to call her “Fat, Broke & Ugly”

Nigerian singer David Adedeji Adeleke better known by his stage name Davido recently got exposed after sliding into the Instagram DM of a 17-year-old girl to call her “Fat, Broke and Ugly”

The young lady identified as Abisade claimed that she replied a comment the singer made on Cardi B’s post.

According to her, Cardi B had posted the video of a girl rapping and the Nigerian singer comment with a fire emoji to which she replied saying:

That is what you get when you write your own songs

Screenshots below:

This probably angered the singer and he attacked her straight in her DM.

The teenage girl then made a screenshot of her chat with Davido and posted on her timeline with the caption:

Just to show y’all what your favorite say to a young teenager like me you can decide to believe or not but I don’t have all that time. I am broke so #davidopaytuiton period 😂 #signmeupforgym #iamconfident with my beauty. What are you mad for you can tag him I don’t care @davido_dmwhq that what ur man is out here doing @thechefchi calling a 17 year old broke how am I supposed to be rich 😂 like he got time time to click and go in my dm wow




Tags

You may also like

“No sensible politician can ignore entertainers; if you do, you do so at your own risk” – Yemi Osinbajo

2019: Emir Sanusi warns Nigerians against electing uneducated leaders

Twitter user who told her parents all she wanted for her 30th birthday was pizza, gets flown to Italy to have some (Photos)

I’ll never allow anyone else raise my children – Afeez Oyetoro, aka Saka reveals

Trending photos of Nigerian dwarf who got married to his heartthrob

Buhari is dead – IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu declares in a new live broadcast from Jerusalem

Charles Novia reacts to the breakup report of Juliet Ibrahim & Iceberg Slim

Viral wedding pictures of a Nigerian man who married two women on the same day

Tiwa Savage & Wizkid are two consenting adults, free to date – Korede Bello

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *