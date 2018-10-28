Davido exposed after sliding into the DM of a 17-year-old girl to call her “Fat, Broke & Ugly”

Nigerian singer David Adedeji Adeleke better known by his stage name Davido recently got exposed after sliding into the Instagram DM of a 17-year-old girl to call her “Fat, Broke and Ugly”

The young lady identified as Abisade claimed that she replied a comment the singer made on Cardi B’s post.

According to her, Cardi B had posted the video of a girl rapping and the Nigerian singer comment with a fire emoji to which she replied saying:

That is what you get when you write your own songs

Screenshots below:

This probably angered the singer and he attacked her straight in her DM.

The teenage girl then made a screenshot of her chat with Davido and posted on her timeline with the caption:

Just to show y’all what your favorite say to a young teenager like me you can decide to believe or not but I don’t have all that time. I am broke so #davidopaytuiton period 😂 #signmeupforgym #iamconfident with my beauty. What are you mad for you can tag him I don’t care @davido_dmwhq that what ur man is out here doing @thechefchi calling a 17 year old broke how am I supposed to be rich 😂 like he got time time to click and go in my dm wow