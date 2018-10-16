Davido flaunts his newly acquired over ₦9 million diamond encrusted wristwatch (Photos)

The flamboyant singer, Davido has taken to social media to show off his newly acquired diamond encrusted Franc Vila wristwatch.

The singer also shared a photo of a similar wrist watch but without diamonds which costs $248,000.

Davido also posted a photo of himself with chilling with his girlfriend, Chioma in a private jet.

Meanwhile, Davido’s ‘Fall’ is number one on the New York Shazam charts for songs that listeners in the United States city have searched for its identity.

Over a year following its release, Davido’s 2017 monster single, ‘Fall’ sits above songs like Lil Wayne’s ‘Uproar’, Travis Scott’s ‘Sicko Mode’, ‘Backin It Up’ by Pardison Fontaine featuring Cardi B and Ella Mai’s ‘Trip’ on the Shazam charts as at Thursday, October 11, 2018.