News Feed

Davido Shows Off New Set Of Expensive Jewelries

Davido is fond of spoiling himself with expensive jewelries and other fashionable items. The singer shows us an expensive early birthday gift he got for himself. He makes a video of a new gold chain which has an inscription of one of his nicknames; “Baddest” as well as a number; “7” covered all up with diamonds.

This video surfaces few days after showing off his 90 million Naira wristwatch which was given to him by his billionaire friend; Captain Hosa, covered also with diamonds. The singer is definitely living his best life as he seems to have everything he wants at the snap of a finger. Pee below

You may also like

How My Husband Is Failing In The ‘Other Room’ – Woman Recounts

For The Second Time In 5 Months, Ondo Assembly Sacks 18 LG Caretaker Chairmen

Meet The World’s Youngest Billionaire Who Poses In Insta Snaps Smoking Cigars On Jet Skis (Photos)

Nigerian Dad reports “Yahoo-Yahoo” son to EFCC (Photo)

‘Good Men Still Exist, They Are Only Ugly’ – Nigerian Lady Says

2019: Why Atiku Can’t Beat Buhari – Tony Momoh

The Causes Of Bed-wetting Among Adults – Nigerian Doctor Speaks Out

NFF Officials Arraigned For Allegedly Embezzling’ $9.5m FIFA Grant

Speed Darlington Shoots Shot At DJ Cuppy (Video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *