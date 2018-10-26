Davido’s daughter Imade steals hearts as she poses in Halloween’s costume (photos)

Isn’t she just adorable?

Davido’s first daughter, Imade is living her best life and it’s all thanks to having a celebrity father.

Asides being the most adorable little princess, she has a father willing to give her the world and a mother who will do anything to do see her smile.

A glance at her Instagram page will make anyone understand how being loved by one’s parents goes a long way in helping a child develop rightly and fulfilling their greatest potential. At such a young age, Imade is already a favorite of many Nigerians because she’s super cute and has a positive attitude to life.

It’s no wonder for this year’s Halloween, the little princess decided to be Stephanie of LazyTown, a unique kid’s show, where the main character inspires the citizens of the titular town to stay active. Basically, because of little Miss Pinky, the inhabitants of LazyTown come out to play and enjoy themselves rather than stay home and keep to themselves.

Imade looked adorable in her pink outfit and as far as the representation of the character goes, she definitely lights up hearts when her photo is shared on social media.