Davido’s DMW camp gives reasons why ‘Assurance’ is better than Wizkid’s ‘Fever’

Nigerian singer Davido’s DMW camp has joined Nigerians in reacting to the video which saw Mavin’s First lady, Tiwa Savage play the role of a video vixen.

Reacting the viral music video, Davido’s DMW compared their Boss’ Assurance hit to Wizkid’s Fever and here are some points listed below from @aloma_dmw;

Davido’s assurance vs Wizkid fever

Why on earth will you compare this video, Fact you don’t know;

Davido found his heart desire but Tiwa found her own heart desire

Chi is single while mum jam jam is divorced

You learn good vibes from dav and chi but in other way you learn how to run after someone’s wife or little boy

Chi outfit in assurance video compare to mum jam jam outfit

Assurance video can be a lesson to young lad, but fever video teach young lads how to run after old woman and I don’t care attitude

If you are worried about this, pls pull up at your own risk. If you keep watching this video, and you happy with what you’re seeing I pray that what happened to TeeBillz happen to you, stay strong brother.

Aloma closed with a message sympathising with the Savage’s embattled husband, Teebillz, who is holed up in the United States of America.

Teebillz hasn’t uttered a word since the romantic video surfaced. The young man has earlier vouched for Tiwa Savage when rumours emerged that Wizkid was involved in a romantic affair with the songstress.

There are concerns that Aloma’s views could intensify the age-long rivalry between Davido and Wizkid which was however publicly settled last year December.