Davido’s girlfriend, Chioma comments on her non-smiling video with Alex

Chioma has reacted to the controversy circulating her non-smiling video with Big Brother Naija Star, Alex while at a commercial for stylist Swanky Jerry’s new wig collection.

From the video Swanky Jerry posted on his IG, Chioma reportedly turned with a frown towards Alex who was filming her.

Her facial expression fueled speculations that she does not like Alex who happened to be her close friend, Cee-C’s arch rival in Big Brother Naija house.

However she dispelled the insinuation in the comment section of the video. She wrote;

Can’t some people just be positive for once? She wrote Even If I wasn’t smiling,it wasn’t even intentional. Alex is a sweet girl and I love her spirit..She is always happy. Relax y’all..

She concluded.