Uncategorized

Davido’s girlfriend, Chioma comments on her non-smiling video with Alex

Chioma has reacted to the controversy circulating her non-smiling video with Big Brother Naija Star, Alex while at a commercial for stylist Swanky Jerry’s new wig collection.

From the video Swanky Jerry posted on his IG, Chioma reportedly turned with a frown towards Alex who was filming her.

Her facial expression fueled speculations that she does not like Alex who happened to be her close friend, Cee-C’s arch rival in Big Brother Naija house.

However she dispelled the insinuation in the comment section of the video. She wrote;

Can’t some people just be positive for once? She wrote Even If I wasn’t smiling,it wasn’t even intentional. Alex is a sweet girl and I love her spirit..She is always happy. Relax y’all..

She concluded.




Tags

You may also like

Former France striker Thierry Henry given first Job as head coach of Monaco

Falz reveals interesting qualities his wife must have

Corp Member Erects Statue Of Wike In Rivers State

My tribal marks drove the father of my child away — Nigerian model Adetutu

“Any Man Who Cannot Make A Woman Cum During S*x Is Completely Useless In Life” – Nigerian Lady rants

Why Atiku is desperate to rule Nigeria – Presidendy

Runtown spotted with a sultry lady in new photos, Nigerians react

Davido and lover, Chioma pay a visit to popular Nigerian super cop, Abba Kyari

Model buys iPhone from U.K, pays N40k to ship it to Ogun but receives pack of pens instead

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *