By Saheed Entertainment, NewsOctober 23, 2018 Davido’s girlfriend, Chioma Finally Shows Off Her 5-Months Baby Bump Watch the Video Below; Ad ==> LEARN How A Young Unemployed Graduate Makes 235K Monthly Online Legally, In This Recession Period. Click Here! You may also like Is Wizkid a Muslim or a Christian? Click To Find Out When I want to sack someone corrupt, religious leaders call me not to – Yemi Osinbajo ‘Those who feel they have another country may choose to go’ – President Buhari This reasons has shown IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu is working for Buhari’s re-election ”Buhari has shown, in words and deeds that he is unfit to govern” – Dino Melaye tweets Religious leaders visit President Buhari just to take photographs – Pastor Tunde Bakare ‘I would rather die than join APC or bow to Buhari’ – Femi Fani-Kayode IK Ogbonna’s Wife, Flaunts Ringless Finger,Seemingly Confirms Break-up Check out Ebuka’s lovely outfit to the premiere of Kemi Adetiba’s new movie Previous articleIs Wizkid a Muslim or a Christian? Click To Find Out Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Yes, add me to your mailing list.