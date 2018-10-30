Davido’s hypeman Special Spesh apologizes after flaunting dollar bills on Instagram (photos)

Best known for the role he plays as Davido’s hypeman and close buddy, Special Spesh has carved a niche for himself as one of the most influential man in the entertainment industry.

Celebrities now see nothing bad in flaunting their wealth in social media. Some of them flaunt houses, luxurious cars, private jets, shoes, jewelries, vacations and cash on their handles. This show off makes their fans beg endlessly for their financial support.

Davido’s hypeman Special Spesh has just taken to his Instagram handle to show off some dollar notes. He shared several videos of the foreign currency of his Insta Story.

However, not long after showing off thus huge amount of money, Spesh also took to his Instagram handle to apologize for his childish behavior.

See posts below:

Going through his Instagram handle, it is obvious that this is not the first time the young man would flaunting dollar notes. He shared them with the caption:

“EFCC GO FREEZE US!!!! IM NOT A FRAUDSTER!!!! GOD GAVE US A WAY!!! #30BG!