Davido’s second babymama Amanda shares adorable photos of her daughter Hailey

Davido is indeed a very lucky man. Not only does he have a flourishing career and a happy relationship, his daughter from his two baby mama’s seem to be getting cuter with each passing moment.

His second baby mama, Amanda, was kind enough to ‘bless’ the timeline with new photos of Hailey Veronica Adeleke and we can’t seem to get enough.

Sharing the photos, she wrote:

“I love this little girl so much i be missing her when she’s sleeping❤️� God blessed me with the happiest baby ❤️”

Amanda who is 25, is a student at Georgia State University and she lives in Atlanta, Georgia. She met the superstar singer while he was on a business trip in the State.




