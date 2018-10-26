Davido’s sister Sharon Adeleke-Ademefun welcomes baby girl in the U.S

Sharon Adeleke-Ademefun, Davido’s sister who held her baby shower few months ago has welcomed a baby girl with her husband who they’ve christened Zoe.

Davido’s sister held her daughter’s naming ceremony yesterday, and it was attended by family and friends.

While some may know her first as superstar Davido’s sister, Sharon Ademefun (nee Adeleke) is a #MotherlandMogul in her own right. She is the brains behind Rona Wigs Studio, a business focused on hairpieces and extensions.

Sharon taught herself how to make wigs by watching YouTube videos. She is extremely focused on her business, busting the myth that coming from a wealthy home means a woman doesn’t have to work.

She is married to Yomi Ademefun, MD/CEO Uxbridge Investment Company Ltd, an international commodities company that exports commodities from West Africa.