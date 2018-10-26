News Feed

Davido’s sister welcomes baby girl in the United States

Nigerian top singer, Davido’s sister, Sharon Adeleke-Ademefun, who had her baby shower few months ago has welcomed a baby girl with her husband who they’ve christened Zoe.

Davido’s sister welcomes baby

The singer’s sister held her daughter’s naming ceremony yesterday which was attended by family and friends.

Though some may know her first as top singer, Davido’s sister, Sharon Ademefun (nee Adeleke) is a Mother and a Mogul in her own right.

She is the brains behind Rona Wigs Studio, a business focused on hairpieces and extensions.

Davido’s sister welcomes baby

You may also like

Sofia Vergara is the Highest-Paid TV Actress for 7th Year!

I Have Fulfilled My Promises To Nigerians – President Buhari

Lautech Cuts Down Hiked School Fees; Announces Resumption Date

Bobrisky reveals he dreamt about Davido last night

Atiku Laughs at Buhari today at INEC Office for not Providing his Waec Certificate

If ‘Dating Wizkid’ Is A Crime Take Me To Court- Tiwa Savage

Gunmen Kidnap 16-Year Old Twin Sisters Two Months To Wedding; Demand N150M Ransom

Super Eagles Head Coach Rohr Robbed In Asaba, Promises Reward

Tribal Mark Model Adetutu Alabi Gets Featured On BBC (Video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *