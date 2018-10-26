Davido’s sister welcomes baby girl in the United States

Nigerian top singer, Davido’s sister, Sharon Adeleke-Ademefun, who had her baby shower few months ago has welcomed a baby girl with her husband who they’ve christened Zoe.

The singer’s sister held her daughter’s naming ceremony yesterday which was attended by family and friends.

Though some may know her first as top singer, Davido’s sister, Sharon Ademefun (nee Adeleke) is a Mother and a Mogul in her own right.

She is the brains behind Rona Wigs Studio, a business focused on hairpieces and extensions.