De Gea, Mata And 8 Other Manchester United Stars Who Could Leave On Free Transfer

Since 1995, the Bosman ruling has altered football exchanges, offering players the chance to leave clubs toward the end of their agreements.

The pre-contract agreement which has since been introduced implies that from January 1, players with terminating arrangements can sign with potential new clubs a half year in front of a move.

This January, Manchester United wind up in the sort of position numerous clubs have been left in since the ruling came into effect with upwards of 11 of their players holding contracts which are expected to terminate toward the end of the campaign.

1. David de Gea

Now this is one that could really hurt.

Mourinho crippled the United fan base a week ago by asserting he was not sure that De Gea would sign another arrangement with the club.

“I am not confident but I am not worried,” he disclosed to Sky Sports in connection to the star goalkeeper broadening his agreement.

With De Gea’s agreement due to terminate in 2019, United do hold a one-year alternative. In any case, if there is no indication of an eagerness on the player’s part to sign an extension then the club could be forced into a sale by the end of the season.

2. Matteo Darmian

The Italian fullback is not a starter and moved further down the pecking order after Dalot was signed at the beginning of the season.

It is understood that the club are willing to sell in January if the right bid is submitted.

3. Ander Herrera and Juan Mata

Juan and Ander, even if they are not playing a lot and not starting matches, by the personality point of view and character point of view, by what they represent in the modern society and in football, they are almost unique pieces that I also don’t want to lose,” said Jose Mourinho when asked about the Spanish pair

However, both have also already had their 1 year extension’s triggered so will hold the negotiating power at the turn of the year.

5. Phil Jones

Mr. Jones has two things counting against him – his injury record and the competition for places at centre-back.

It is telling that with a plethora of centre-backs to choose from, Mourinho still felt the need to seek a new addition during the last transfer window.

All things point to United selling to the highest bidder sooner, rather than later.

6. Andreas Pereira

The Brazilian youngster seemed to have finally made the step up into the first team at the start of the season.

However, it seems he’s fallen down the pecking order again with a lack of game time.

At 22, he certainly has his best years ahead of him and United would be desperate to have the player agree to an extension.

With his prime years still ahead of him, he could well materialize into a prized asset in a few years’ time – as a mainstay at the club or in re-sale value.

7. Chris Smalling

Another English centre-back and who can have the automatic 1 year extension forced upon him.

He is arguably the most experienced defender at the club and is a regular starter as well.

At 28, Smalling would still be able to play at least another 5 years at the highest level so would be another player the club would be hoping to retain in the long term.

8. Antonio Valencia

The club captain is aged 33 and United have the one year automatic extension option with him as well.

View this post on Instagram Concentrado para la @championsleague @manchesterunited A post shared by antoniovalencia2525 (@antoniovalencia2525) on Oct 22, 2018 at 10:53am PDT

Based on his ageing legs, high wages and a promising young replacement on the sidelines, United would probably not offer Valencia a lengthy extension.

9. James Wilson

The young attacker signed an extension in 2015 but would’ve been frustrated with his lack of playing time.

View this post on Instagram Tough game against Swansea. 3 points and 2 goals #MUFC A post shared by James Wilson (@j_wilson19) on Nov 4, 2017 at 3:11pm PDT

With the youngster way down the pecking order, both club and player would surely part ways in the near future.

10. Ashley Young

Similarly as with Valencia, Young turned 33 and United would not necessarily be keen to offer a bumper long term deal.

View this post on Instagram This is all #mufc A post shared by Ashley Young (@youngy_18) on Oct 6, 2018 at 1:11pm PDT

However, the Englishman is still good enough to be a regular starter for club and country and the one year extension has already been exhausted.

In all probability, Young could be offered a short-term deal with moderately high wages as his careers winds down.

.