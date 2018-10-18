Uncategorized

Dealers of Telecom Satellite TV (TSTV) accuse Lai Mohammed & the CEO of deceit and fraud

Dealers of Telecom Satellite TV (TSTV) have staged a peaceful protest to the headquarters of TSTV in Abuja, demanding a refund of their investment worth over N1 billion for the procurement of TSTV decoders and other accessories since last year October.

The dealers accused the Minister of Information, Mr. Lai Mohammed and the CEO of TSTV Bright Echefu, of deceit and fraud.

They appealed to anti-graft agency to help in recovering their hard-earned money.

