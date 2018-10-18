Dealers of Telecom Satellite TV (TSTV) accuse Lai Mohammed & the CEO of deceit and fraud

Dealers of Telecom Satellite TV (TSTV) have staged a peaceful protest to the headquarters of TSTV in Abuja, demanding a refund of their investment worth over N1 billion for the procurement of TSTV decoders and other accessories since last year October.

The dealers accused the Minister of Information, Mr. Lai Mohammed and the CEO of TSTV Bright Echefu, of deceit and fraud.

They appealed to anti-graft agency to help in recovering their hard-earned money.

Read the tweets from @Oforkao & @TstvSuperDealers;

TSTV Africa Super Dealers currently protesting in front of TSTV office in Abuja over being defrauded by Bright Echefu, the CEO of TSTV. It’s a shame that a young man like Bright will resort to duping innocent businessmen of their hard earned money for over one year now. pic.twitter.com/LZxNfndDrw — Oforkansi Oti (@oforkao) October 16, 2018

TSTV Africa’s CEO Bright Echefu and his cohorts do not have any clue on how to run a business of TSTV’s magnitude as I write, no single staff is in their office — Oforkansi Oti (@oforkao) October 17, 2018

Bright Echefu is busy bribing his way through media houses and law enforcement agencies in the country. He even has the effrontery to call super dealers who are asking for a refund of their money after one year and nothing is happening but loads of lies and stories — Oforkansi Oti (@oforkao) October 17, 2018

Bright even went as far as calling his super dealers saboteurs sponsored by Dstv. That is the type of man that Bright Echefu is. Too shy to take responsibility for his actions and inactions. Typical us. Nothing is ever our fault but the next person’s fault. — Oforkansi Oti (@oforkao) October 17, 2018

We have it on good authority Bright Echefu of TSTV Africa has moved our money to one of his companies, Glints Technology in gwarimpa Abuja. Bright Echefu is a pathological and an unrepentant liar. Bur he has certainly ran out of lies this time and has gone into hiding. — Oforkansi Oti (@oforkao) October 17, 2018