Dear Shehu Sani, APC played you – Ben Bruce

Federal lawmaker, Ben Murray Bruce has reacted to the exit of his colleague, Shehu Sani from the All Progressives Congress (APC). according to the People’s Democratic Party(PDP) lawmaker, Shehu Sani was made to believe he would be given an automatic ticket, in order to tie him down in APC, till it will be too late to substitute names at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Shehu Sani, who announced his exit from the ruling party on Saturday, had stunned both supporters and critics when he remained in the party after some of his colleagues decamped to the opposition party.

There where claims that a deal had been struck with the senator, to be given an automatic ticket, so there was no need for him to leave the party. It therefore, came as a surprise to many when the lawmaker’s name was omitted from the list of APC candidates to represent the party in the National Assembly.

Reacting to the announcement, Mr Bruce wrote:

Dear Shehu Sani

They NEVER intended to give you their ticket. They played you right from AsoRock.

The game was to give you the impression you had an automatic ticket in order to keep you in the APC till it was too late to substitute names at Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).