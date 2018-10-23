Uncategorized

Dee-one’s clap back at Ifu Ennada after she called him out on IG

Deeone and Ifu Ennada seem to have resumed their hostility on IG as we see Deeone reacting to Ifu’s message to him.

The young entrepreneur and brand owner sent out a warning message to Deeone on IG urging him to keep her name off his mouth emphasizing in a bid to mock him, saying ‘she cannot get in the mud with a pig’.

Read her post in full below;

“Dear @comediandeeone as I write this I’m short of words. You took a clear subtle joke and turned it into a Disaster Trigger. I thought we were supposed to be friends off social media.

I have called you on the phone to know the precise cause of your afflictions, but you’ve refused to take any of my calls or reply your messages.

Is this because I haven’t sent the video you asked me to record for you? Are you really mad at me for this or is there something I’m missing here?

Now you’ve resorted to more name callings on your page. The last thing I want to do is get in the mud with a pig, so I’m going to say this and not revisit this issue

“Dee One, keep my name out of your mouth and sentences. You might have time for frivolities, but I have a business to run and a brand to build. You’re clearly a comedian whose a failure at recognising the simplest joke and I can’t help deliver you from this burden“

Now Deeone has reacted to her post and it seems the war is just escalating, taking to his inststory he wrote;

Tags

You may also like

IPOB Fires Nnmadi Kanu, For Being ‘Insensitive’ And ‘Callous’

‘Mind your business’ – Ik Ogbonna’s wife, Sonia advise fans who are concerned with her marital crisis

‘Those who feel they have another country may choose to go’ – President Buhari

Actress Mercy Aigbe looks stunning in new photos, declares herself her Excellency

Nigerian man elated to begin his transition into a female

Tonto Dikeh gushes over the feeling of having s*x with a real man

Stomach Infrastructure!!! Fayose feeds detainees in EFCC office

I can’t get into the mud with a pig’ – Ifu Ennada lashes out at Dee-One again

Curvy model, Sanchi causes an uproar with her enormous behind (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *