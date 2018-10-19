News Feed

Delta State University Graduate Climbs A Mast After Running Mad (Photo)

It was pure drama that took over a community in Delta state recently when a man climbed a mast in broad daylight.

The incident happened yesterday in Ibusa, Delta State.

Local reports show that the man who is said to be a graduate of the Delta State University, climbed a mast in the area, startling residents and sparking curious attempts to bring him down.

It was learnt that the man identified as Junior Okohma, recently suffered mental illness. All pleas to make him descend the mast, fell on deaf ears. Even the heavy rain that started couldn’t make him change his mind.

As at the time of this report, his current condition is still unknown.

