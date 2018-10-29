Dencia shares her breast lump removal story

Whitencious boss, Dencia, took to Instagram to recount how she removed a breast lump at the age of 12, which according to her was the first time she heard about cancer.
Dencia who urged girls to be their sister’s keeper, disclosed that the surgery left her with a keloid scar for many years and she just noticed recently that it has gone. Read her post below;
“MY RIGHT BREAST STORY
When I was 12 going on 13, I was seating in my dorm room in Cpc Bali (Cameroon) when an older girl who was abt 18 “Belinda”was discussing her breast lump removal surgery,My skinny ass had big boobies & as I heard the story, I immediately touched my breasts & realized my right breast had something extra in it,i went to the nurse who sent me home immediately.
I’m lucky to be raised by a grandma who was very hands on with my health, things went so fast & I was ready for surgery with Dr Ashu in Yaounde, Cameroon.
When the surgery was done it was risky cuz two drs operated on me at the same time Nose,throat & boobies
The next thing was testing the lump for cancerous cells, Yop my first time hearing abt cancer, I remember taking the big ass lump 2 the lab & it was tested, thank God it was just a big ass lump.
I write this cuz a lot of young girls like me in boarding schools away from their parents need older girls like Belinda to tell their story so young girls like me can learn & action is taken fast.A lot of girls don’t get lucky, some end up with cancerous lump which can turn into CANCER. U are never too young & never too old, let’s be our sister’s keeper, I was just a curious young girl, a lot of girls aren’t that curious.
P.S I ended up with a keloid scar for many years & I noticed last night it was completely gone, u can’t even tell I had this surgery which is super crazy, I was treating it will stretch mark cream from whitenicious & lightening it & it’s completely gone which is rare. Thank God
This was a random picture that inspired me to tell this story,wasn’t taken with the purpose for this.
Had my first mammogram & wasn’t even 30
#Scar #Breastawareness #BreastCancerAwareness #Lumps #TouchYourBreast #Breastcancerawarenessmonth”