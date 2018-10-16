Despite Emerging Victorious, Fans Lash At Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr.

Although the Super Eagles of Nigeria claimed a 3-2 win against Libya in their African cup of Nations qualifier match in Tunisia today but Nigerians are not impressed with the way the threw away a 2 goals lead.



They had raced into a 2 goals lead within 20 minutes of the first half and they seems to be going for a riot before Libya pulled one back in the first half after some sloppy defending. They started the second half in a rather sloppy manner with Libya bossing a larger part of the possession and threatening before pulling level.

With the scores at 2-1 and the Eagles not playing well, it would have been expected that the coach, Gernot Rohr, would shore up his defence and make necessary substitutions where necessary but he kept faith with the squad and was so relaxed before the home side(Libya) equalized then he started making substitutions.

It required a moment of magic from Ighalo for the Super Eagles to reclaim their lead and fans are not happy with this prospect as they have taken out turns to fire shots at the gaffer on social media.



What they are saying:

The 3 point was important and we got it but the coach must up his game, His tactical awareness is very poor. #LBYNGA — Michael Alao (@alaomichael) October 16, 2018

FT: Libya 2-3 #NIGERIA Odion @ighalojude with a brace, @Ahmedmusa718 added another as @NGSuperEagles beat the Mediterranean Knights in Sfax. They threw away a two goal lead, defensive & tactical naivety exposed again. Gernot Rohr needs to shift from his PE teacher’s method.🙄 — Oluwashina Okeleji (@oluwashina) October 16, 2018

Rohr is a bastard. Change e no gree change #LIBNGA — Asiwaju (@AsiwajuAS) October 16, 2018