Despite Making It 11 Consecutive Wins, Fan Still Throw Mud At Arsenal Players

What they are saying:

In the final analysis, Aubameyang is a lazy player. Hardly contributes anything, unlike Lacazette. Superb finisher. But he is lazy. — Ifreke Inyang (@Ifreke) October 25, 2018

Absolutely no creativity in the midfield, how is Aubameyang supposed to score. Mkhi isnt even doing his job, he's been very poor and as usual ElNeny does little. Iwobi and Özil needed on. — TM™ (@ClassyGunners) October 25, 2018