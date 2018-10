Moments after The Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi unveiled the name of his new beautiful wife, prophetess Naomi Oluwaseyi on instagram, we have now dug up some details about the stunning lady.

Naomi is the Founder/President of En-Heralds – an interdenominal ministry based in Akure, Ondo state.

She started public ministry at the age of eighteen and became a full time evangelist in October 2011. She has six siblings and she is in her 20s.

