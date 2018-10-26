Metro News, Trending

Dino Melaye pictured kneeling down as 3 pastors laid hands on him

A photo of Federal lawmaker, Dino Melaye has emerged of him kneeling down for prayers as Pastors from Kenya, Pakistan and Nigeria lay hands on him.

The Senator who is for his drama has never hidden the fact that he is religious. Melaye, who never shies away from expressing himself either to the government or hater, is seen amidst these religious men from different countries, kneeling down as the Pakistani pastor laid a hand on his head.

Melaye, who dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has often alleged that his life is in danger, and needs security to protect him  always.

See photo below

