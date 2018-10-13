News Feed

Dino Melaye Survives Another Assasination Attempt, Nigerians React

Senator Dino Melaye claims he survived yet another assasination attempt on his life .

This is the third attempt on Dino Melaye’s life in one year.Nigerians on Twitter have trolled him over his claim.

The Kogi Senator tweeted yesterday

2 i/c mopol,OC SARS & 2 1/c SARS and 3 full load of policemen ilegally arranged by ADC to Kogi State Governor came to my country home in Aiyetoro Gbede to possibly assasinate me at 1am.I have profound evidence of this. I will take them up on this. I will write the UN and ICC.

