DJ Cuppy shades Speed Darlington after he told her to close her legs and give him money

Popular Nigerian Disc Jockey, DJ Cuppy, has subtly shade, Speed Darlington after he advised her to close her legs and give him money.

In the video, Speedy said he has decided that money is more important than “pu**y” so he asked DJ Cuppy to close her legs and give him money instead. He pronounced “Cuppy” as “Kupe”.

The Bang Dadadang singer said:

I have decided to keep my mind on the money over p***y. Money is absolutely incredibly powerful. I need that for my presidential bid.

So Kupe. DJ Kupe, I think. CLose your leg, give me money, let’s do the damn thing. I’m ready. I got fire to spit on your record. Let’s do the damn thing. Just make sure you load my pocket.

I hear your dad is dripping with cash. My Benzo needs some repair.

In reply, DJ Cuppy said:

PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT!? …My name is pronounced as DJ “Copy” not DJ “Kupe” ?? Taink you.