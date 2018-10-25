Dortmund Inflict Heavy Defeat On Atlectico Madrid To Go Top Of The Table

Borrussia Dortmund now top group A at the ongoing UEFA Champions league tournament after inflicting a 4 -0 defeat on Atlectico Madrid yesterday night. The German club now have 9 points from 3 games compare to Atlectico Madrid who sit in second spot with 6 points from the same numbers of games.

Dortmund who had to wait for the half hour mark to open the scoring through Axel Witsel after being assisted by Real Madrid loanee , Achraf Hakimi, added three more in the second half through a Raphael Guerreiro’s brace and a goal from Jadon Sancho with Atlectico unable to reply them.

The German side would require just a win in their remaining three fixtures to secure their passage to the next round of the elite competition.