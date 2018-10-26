Driver Goes Naked To Avoid Arrest After Breaking Traffic Rules

A driver in Anambra State with Eastern Mass Transit went completely naked in an attempt to resist arrest by officials of ATMA (Anambra Traffic Management Agency), after breaking traffic rule by parking at a toll zone at Aroma flyover.

According to reports,the driver was said to have seen the officials but before he could escape, the officials had made a quick move to impound his bus, when he suddenly went bare and prevented them from towing the vehicle.

There are commendable reports that Anambra Traffic Management Agency (ATMA) in collaboration with other traffic agencies in Anambra have been able to decongest traffic jams on major roads in Awka and environs.