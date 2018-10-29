Driver rapes 2-year-old girl in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command have arrested a 38-year-old commercial bus driver, Sola Ewulo, for raping a 2-year-old girl.

The suspect was arrested on October 24, following the incident which occurred at Taiwo Street, Agbado-Ijaiye, Lagos. It was gathered that the mother of the 2-year-old girl reported the incident to the police, after she saw sperm dripping from her daughter’s body. The rape victim’s mother had reportedly left her in the custody of the suspect to run an errand, an allegation Ewulo refuted.

Confirming the arrest of the suspect, the Lagos State Police Commissioner, Imohimi Edgal said;

“When she returned after a couple of minutes, she could not find her daughter nor the man she left her with. Much later, she saw her daughter on the corridor of the house scratching her private parts and she complained about the pains she was experiencing. .

On closer examination by her mother, she noticed some whitish substance dripping out of her private parts.” Alarmed by the discovery, Edgal said the victim’s mother asked her who did that to her and she mentioned Ewulo.

The driver who refuted the claims, insisted that he went out for a job he was called to do. He said:

“I was not even around. It is not true that the mother left her with me. She usually left her with neighbours not anyone in particular. .

That day, I was not even around. I was told that sperm was seen on the child’s body and she said I was the one that did it. I do not know anything about it. I have three daughters and so, how will I do that to a little girl?”