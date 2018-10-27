Drop Waste From Moving Vehicle And Pay N5,000 Fine – FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps has warned that throwing of any kind of waste outside windows while commuting is extremely dangerous and could result in an accident.

Chinedu Okafor, an assistant Patrol Commander, urged drivers to educate their passengers and provide waste bins to prevent such going forward.

“Dropping off things from a moving vehicle is wrong. It is an offense known as “Failure to cover unstable materials’’, and it attracts N5,000 fine,” he warned.

He spoke against the backdrop of a quarrel between a commercial bus driver and himself after his vehicle was affected when a passenger threw out a nylon bag containing the waste

The bag fell on his windscreen and it almost caused an accident. Okafor, who struggled to control his car when the object hit his windshield, said he was sad about the development and advised people to stop the habit.