One of the highly talked about Nigerian singers at the moment, Duncan Mighty, has turned a year older and he has taken some time to celebrate it.

The artist who was born on 28 October 1983, turned 35 years old today.

Announcing his new age on Instagram with his 544k followers, Duncan Mighty, released these images simply tagging them “”hbd to me”

As expected, his many fans have taken to his comment section to wish him well on his big day.

See more photos below: