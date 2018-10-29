“Eagles fly alone, Pigeons flock together” – Cee-C writes as she wows fans with new, breathtaking photos

BBNaija star, Cee-C has always shown that she is a photogenic lady with virtually every post she makes on social media.

The reality star whose real name is Cynthia Nwadiora, is known to be in the habit of sharing new photos of herself with her 1 million followers on social media on almost a daily basis.

She would usually follow up with inspiring words of advice any time she shares her photos.

In her most recent post on Instagram, Cee-C is pictured striking sultry poses for the camera yet again, as her style has often been. The young lady is seen clad in a flowery, blue dress which cleanly hugs her body.

In one of her post, she wrote:

As always, fans have stormed her her comment section, telling her that she is one of the most s*xy persons they have ever met.

See more photos below: