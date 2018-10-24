Ebuka Uchendu Stole My Design – Fashion Designer Blows Hot

First documented Nigerian professional fashion illustrator, Omonigho Aito-Imonah is accusing famous TV host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu of the stealing her design. She claimed that Ebuka stole one of the concepts of her original designs in his outfit to the premier of the movie King of Boys and she could not but wonder how Ebuka’s designer could have gotten the inspiration of her concept, if not that he stole it after seeing it at the show. Earlier on, she brought the situation to the show host’s attention, asking:

‘Who wore it better? Bitch stole my look? Same colour, same gold embroidery details, different sex/wearer… @ebuka talk true… Where did “inspiration” for this your killer look come from? I checked out the designer’s page though @michealblackcollection… and he had an original sketch.. Iet’s just assume the same idea occurred to us at different times.. Yes? Which of course is quite possible..Mine was created 14th September, Ebuka wore his on the 21st of October. But great job!! I lav it!! ’

But according to her, Ebuka ignored her. This infuriated her, leading to her next post , in which she tagged famous bloggers , telling them to share the post and ‘get this show on the road’

She wrote:

“So yesterday, I brought to your notice the incredible similarities between my design and that of @ebuka. I find it really flattering that although this look did not make top 3 at the @gtbank sketch to fame challenge, @ebuka and his designer thought it worthy to gain inspiration for their design from,which went viral. What I have a problem with however, is not giving me any credits whatsoever.. I reached out to @ebuka,who deleted my comment.. I tried to be a lady… But I guess it’s time to go gangsta!.. So here it goes… @instablog9ja @tundeednut @officiallindaikeji @lailaijeoma @stelladimokokorkus @misspetitenaija @olorisupergal @onobello @bellanaijaonline @themodmedia Please repost and tag… Lets get this show on the road!! ”

See the designers