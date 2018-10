TV Presenter, Ebuka has once again showrd how classy he is with his lovely outfit to the premiere of Kemi Adetiba’s new movie.

He was sure to make a fashion statement during the premiere of Kemi Adetiba’s new movie and everyone is talking about it

For the premiere of ‘King of Boys’, Ebuka rocked a blue fine tuned traditional attire with matching cap and walking stick to portray the image of the ‘King of Boys’

Check out the slaying photos here;