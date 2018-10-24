Education that can’t create jobs is useless – Chris Ngige

The minister of labour and employment, Dr Chris Ngige, has said education that is not directed towards job creation is useless, school curriculum must change to include new and emerging skills.

According to the minister, there is need for schools to revise their current curriculum to reflect modern challenges and development.

Punch reports that this was stated in Abuja while addressing a breakfast session of the ongoing National Economic Summit on Tuesday, October 23.

Ngige said:

“With a working population of over 80 million, the majority of who are unemployed, we have to do something radical, the narrative must change.

School curriculum must change to include new and emerging skills. Education is power but it is useless when it is not in the right direction.

We, therefore, must collaborate to solve this problem.”

Noting that the current efforts might not be sufficient to create jobs needed to gainfully engage over 80 million people, the minister stated that there was need for a paradigm shift in approach to job creation.