News Feed

EFCC release photos of properties Fayose acquired wrongfully

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, has obtained a court order from a Federal High court in Abuja to keep the immediate past governor of Ekiti state, Ayo Fayose, for two weeks.

Fayose whose tenure ended on October 16th, arrived the commission’s office in Abuja on same day to answer questions on some allegations of fraud.

Fayose is being investigated for his alleged role in the $2.1 billion arms procurement fraud. He is alleged to have received N1.3 billion from the Former Minister of State for Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro, which was used to allegedly rig the 2014 state governorship election in his favor.

A source in the commission, says the court order for his continous detention was obtained yesterday October 17th.

Meanwhile, the agency has released photos of some properties the former governor allegedly acquired while he as still in office.

See photos of the properties below.

Tags

You may also like

Governors Speak On Whether Or Not They Will Pay New Minimum Wage

“People that stay in Lekki are living things, people that stay in Ikorodu are non-living things” – Nigerian man says

Mentally challenged persons evacuated from the streets of Anambra State (Photos)

Thunder strikes 5 people dead in Cross River

UNILAG To Test Newly-Admitted Students For Hard Drugs

“40% of my cabinet will be women, and youth” – Atiku Abubakar

Arsene Wenger Set To Return To Coaching By January 2019

How Police Rescued Uber Driver From Armed Robbers Today In Lekki [Photos]

University Student Arrested For Stealing Women’s Panties To Masturbate

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *