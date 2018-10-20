News Feed

EKSU vs FUNAAB: Students drag each other on Social Media

Apparently, this seems like a new trend.. Where university students will pick a match, and battle it out on social media, cuss themselves out with old, recycled jokes.. through some are fresh!

It all started with the #OAUvsUNILAG.. It was fun to watch.. apparently.

Now here’s another one, it’s between Ekiti State University, EKSU, they rank 36th on the Best University List, and Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, FUNAAB, they rank 12th on same list.

Here’s some screenshot from the Eksu vs Funaab fight on Twitter..

EKSU vs FUNAAB

EKSU vs FUNAAB

EKSU vs FUNAAB

